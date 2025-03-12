NDA govt remains committed to women's empowerment: Andhra CM Naidu

Amaravati, Mar 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday reiterated the TDP-led NDA government’s commitment to women’s empowerment.

Speaking in the Assembly, he pointed out that while women make up 50 per cent of the population, gender equity remains elusive despite global advancements.

The government will remain committed to women’s empowerment, be it today, tomorrow and always, Naidu said.

According to the chief minister, every programme designed by the NDA government of TDP, BJP, and Janasena is aligned to empower women.

Naidu also called for open discussions on population issues, particularly as he advocates for improving the Total Fertility Rate (TFR).

To encourage higher birth rates in the state, he announced that maternity leave benefits would be extended for as many children as a woman gives birth to.

Highlighting the importance of menstrual hygiene, he said the government would establish counselling centres and install sanitary pad vending machines and incinerators.

Expressing concern over the high prevalence of caesarean section (C-section) births in Andhra Pradesh—reportedly the highest in the country at 70 per cent—Naidu stressed the need to "reverse this trend".

He attributed the rise in C-sections to vested interests promoting them as a ‘painless delivery package,’ leading to long-term health issues for women.

Naidu instructed Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav to tackle this issue and promote "natural childbirth". To support this initiative, he announced that Andhra Pradesh would collaborate with the Royal College of Midwives to train healthcare professionals in the state.

The Royal College of Midwives, according to their website, is the professional association and trade union for midwives and maternity support workers in the UK.