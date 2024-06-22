NDA Govt should remove 50 per cent cap on reservation: Owaisi

Hyderabad, Jun 22 (PTI) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday demanded the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre take steps in the upcoming Parliamentary session to remove the 50 per cent ceiling on reservation.

The Hyderabad MP in a Hindi post on social media platform 'X' said that during the elections Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to say that the reservation of OBC, SC, ST community was under threat from Muslims.

"Today, there is tension between OBC and Maratha community regarding reservation because there is a 50 per cent limit on reservations. Minorities, backward and extremely backward are being made to fight for dry roti and someone else is eating the cream," he said.

"The '400 paar' government (a reference to BJP's 'Abki baar 400 paar' slogan during Lok Sabha elections) should bring in an amendment in the upcoming Parliamentary session to abolish the 50 per cent cap on reservation," Owaisi said.

Maharashtra activists Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare on Saturday ended their hunger strike over the demand that OBC quota should not be diluted, after meeting a state government delegation.

The duo had launched the indefinite fast on June 13 as a counter to Maratha activist Manoj Jarange's demand that Marathas should get reservation in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. PTI VVK SJR VVK SA