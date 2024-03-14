NDA govt to return by winning over 400 seats: Rajnath Singh

Kokrajhar (Assam), Mar 14 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday claimed that it is a surety that the NDA government will return to power winning over 400 seats during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing party workers of three NDA allies in Assam -- BJP, AGP and UPPL, Singh said there will be no kutcha houses in the state and assured people that everyone with pucca dwelling units if the Narendra Modi-led government returns to power for the third consecutive term.

"There is no doubt at all that our government will be formed at the Centre. I believe the NDA will win more than 400 seats," he said.

Singh also claimed that not only India but the entire world knows the possible outcome of the Lok Sabha elections and has already accepted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be forming the government again.

He said that the Modi government has improved the lives of the poor drastically and they have been offered concrete housing units. PTI TR NN