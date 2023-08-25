NDA govt under PM Modi's leadership will return to power in 2024 with more seats: G Kishan Reddy

Varanasi, Aug 25 (PTI) The NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership will score a hat-trick and return to power in 2024 with more seats, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said on Friday.

Interacting with reporters after briefing media on the ongoing G20 culture group's meeting here, Reddy also took a dig at opposition bloc INDIA and called it an "opportunist alliance".

"The country does not benefit from such an alliance, and the country gets harmed with such an alliance," the minister claimed.

Leaders of INDIA will participate in the third meeting of the opposition bloc on August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai. A convener and logo of the alliance could be announced at the meeting.

Reddy said, "I can assure you that in coming year, after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership will win more seats than it currently has in Parliament, and return to power. NDA government will score a hat-trick under leadership of Narendra Modi." Varanasi is Modi's parliamentary constituency. PTI KND SKY