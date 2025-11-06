NDA govt will be uprooted if Bihar polls are free and fair: Priyanka

Motihari, Nov 6 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday asserted that if the Bihar assembly polls are conducted in a free and fair manner, the NDA government will be uprooted, and replaced by a dispensation that would work for the poor, women and the youth.

Vadra, addressing a poll rally here, alleged that the NDA government has no respect for the people of Bihar, who contributed immensely for development of the nation.

“BJP leaders urge people to vote for the NDA in the name of religion, and not for development. If this election is free and fair, the people of Bihar will uproot this government and vote for one that will work for the poor, women and the youth,” she said.

Slamming the NDA government for “poor infrastructure” in the state, the Congress leader also claimed that “27 bridges have collapsed in the last three years” in Bihar. PTI SUK RBT