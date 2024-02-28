NDA govt will bring stringent law to crack down on land, sand, liquor mafias: Samrat Chaudhary

Patna, Feb 28 (PTI) The NDA government in Bihar will bring a stringent law to crack down on 'land, sand and liquor' mafias operating in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary said on Wednesday.

He said this while talking to reporters here.

"Land, sand and liquor mafia operating in the state will not be spared. The government is gearing up to deal with mafias sternly. The NDA government will introduce a bill in the ongoing budget session of the state assembly with an objective to bring a new law for dealing with mafias operating in the state", he said.

While replying to a question in the assembly on Wednesday, Vijay Kumar Sinha, who is also DyCM said, "The new law which is coming to check illegal sand mining in the state will take stringent action against all those who are involved in this illegal practice".

However, both the DyCMs did not divulge details about the new law.

The state cabinet has already given its approval to a proposal in this regard. Now, the state Home department is expected to bring the Bill in both Houses of the state legislature and get it passed during the ongoing budget session. The budget session will come to an end on March 1.

The sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016. However, incidents of smuggling of liquor continue to be reported from the state notwithstanding the ongoing drive against bootleggers.

"The new Act will give more teeth to the agencies responsible for checking corruption, illegal mining and violation of prohibitions laws in the state. All cases related to corruption and syndicate mafia would now be treated as serious offences with provisions of harsh punishment", sources said.

They said the powers of anti-corruption agencies working in the state –Economic Offence Unit, Vigilance Investigation Bureau and Special Vigilance Unit will be increased in the new law. PTI PKD RG