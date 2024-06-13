NDA govt will fall in a year, INDIA bloc may pose as alternative: AAP's Sanjay Singh

Noida, Jun 13 (PTI) AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday claimed that the coalition government at the Centre will not be able to run beyond a year and the INDIA bloc will present itself as an alternative whenever there is an opportunity.

He said the AAP has appealed to the TDP and other NDA partners that if the BJP does not appoint the leader of its allies as the Speaker of Lok Sabha, the INDIA bloc parties "will consider extending support to them." Singh, who was in Noida for a meeting of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit, also slammed the BJP over the jailing of the opposition leaders.

"Today you have put our chief Arvind Kejriwal in jail, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Hemant Soren in jail. I too was in jail for six months.

"Sanjay Rawat, Anil Deshmukh, etc are in jail. The BJP will break down its ally parties. You want to do politics by suppressing the opposition. The people of this country will not tolerate this," Singh said.

The AAP leader said the way the BJP gave "token ministries" to its allies was "a clear indication that the BJP will break its allies and this coalition government will not run beyond one year." "We have seen one NDA government fall down in 13 days, another in 13 months and now this third government of Narendra Modi will not be able to complete one year. We are monitoring the political activities and whenever there is an opportunity for an alternative government, the current government, the dictatorial government, will be removed," Singh told reporters.

On the possibilities of a snap election, he said, "There will not be a mid-term polls, but if the government of NDA falls, INDIA alliance will form the government in the country." He said the INDIA bloc parties will consider extending support to the TDP and other NDA allies if the BJP does not appoint their leader as the Speaker of Lok Sabha.

"This is my personal opinion that if the Speaker belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party, then there will be three major losses. First, it will shatter the Constitution.

"Second, we have seen for the first time that 150 MPs were suspended and sent out of Parliament for the first time in history..." he said.

The third point, Singh said, is that the smaller parties such as the RLD, JDS, TDP and JDU, which have two or three MPs will be split.

"I'm not saying all this without any substance. I am a member of Rajya Sabha and the BJP has broken four TDP members there. This was done when the TDP was not a member of the NDA. The TDP must remember the BJP's history," he added.

Singh alleged that the BJP also indulged in political manipulations to form its government in Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra. This is what they do, he said.

The executive meeting here was attended by all eight Uttar Pradesh units of the party.

"In the coming days, we have to expand the party in Uttar Pradesh and that is what we discussed here today. We will have a conference for party workers in Lucknow on July 14," Singh said.

On the AAP, which has ended alliance with Congress in Delhi and Haryana, continuing the tie-up in UP, he said the future course of the partnership will be decided once Kejriwal is released from the jail.

On Lok Sabha election results in Delhi where the AAP scored zero while the BJP bagged all the seven seats, Singh said his party is reviewing the shortcomings and would work on improving those points in future.

"However, there was a trend that emerged in the last three elections in Delhi which showed one-sided voting for the AAP in the assembly polls and for the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. This time that trend changed as there are some seats in which we got over five lakh votes," he said.

On the current water crisis in parts of Delhi and BJP blaming the Kejriwal-led city government for it, the AAP leader said the problem has arisen because Haryana is not releasing the water for the national capital.

"I urge the BJP leaders to do away with politics on this issue and instead support the AAP government in getting water from Haryana for the people of Delhi," he added.