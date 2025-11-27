NDA govt will work with greater strength to ensure good governance in Bihar: Shah

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the newly formed NDA government in Bihar, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, would work with greater strength to ensure good governance in the state.

Shah made the remarks after Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary called on him in the national capital to discuss the roadmap for the NDA government in the state.

In a post in Hindi on X, Shah said, "People of Bihar have given the NDA a massive majority. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the government would work with greater strength to ensure good governance and advance the vision of a developed Bihar".

Choudhary, who held the deputy chief minister's post in the previous Cabinet, has retained the role. He was also elected leader of Bharatiya Janata Party's legislative party in the state after the NDA's sweeping victory in the Assembly polls, securing 202 of the 243 seats.

The BJP won 89 of the 243 seats and emerged as the single-largest party with 14 ministers in the new Cabinet. PTI ABS RHL