NDA govt working against farmers' interests in Bihar: Cong leader

Patna, Oct 5 (PTI) Congress leader Abhay Dubey on Sunday accused the NDA government in Bihar of working against the interests of the state’s farmers, and snatching livelihood opportunities from them.

He also alleged that private companies were making huge profits in the name of crop insurance schemes.

“With their steely resolve and hard work, farmers have been feeding the nation, but the NDA government, both at the Centre and the state, is snatching their livelihood opportunities... working against their interests,” Dubey told reporters here.

Referring to the Union Cabinet's decision to increase the minimum support price for six Rabi crops for the 2026-27 marketing season, the Congress leader claimed that the Nitish Kumar government did not evaluate and project the production costs, which are collected from state governments as part of the protocol, before the Centre finalises the MSP for various crops.

“Under the guise of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana’, private companies are earning huge profits,” Dubey asserted.

Dubey also claimed that Bihar has not received any amount in the last five years under the ‘PM KUSUM Yojana’, initiated in 2019. PTI SUK RBT