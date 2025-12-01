NDA govt's decision to transfer Rs 10,000 to women key reason for INDIA bloc's poll defeat: Cong

Patna, Dec 1 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan on Monday claimed that the Bihar government's decision to transfer Rs 10,000 each to 10 lakh women under a scheme was the main cause behind the defeat of the INDIA bloc in the recently held assembly elections.

Describing the transfer of money as “a bribe”, he also wondered why the Election Commission did not take any action, though it was allegedly done after the model code of conduct came into effect.

The BJP-led NDA retained power in the state, winning 202 of the total 243 seats, while the INDIA bloc bagged only 35, including six of the Congress.

"The Election Commission of India must answer why it was silent on the pre-poll distribution of Rs 10,000 each to women by the NDA government. Bribery was the biggest reason behind out defeat," Khan said.

Accusing the poll body of complying with the NDA’s designs, the Congress leader said, "History will remember this. They (NDA parties and the ECI) will have to give an answer to this.” On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment that the assembly should focus on "delivery, and not drama", Khan asked how the PM could talk in this way.

“They are in the government, and the onus of delivery is on the NDA. Opposition is not entrusted with delivery," he told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting held by the party to review the poll results.

The meeting, chaired by Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram, was attended by presidents of district committees and heads of different departments and wings of the party. The Congress' Bihar in charge, Krishna Allavaru, was also present at the meeting.

Ahmed alleged that the defeat the INDIA bloc faced was "engineered" by the government machinery.

Sarwat Jahan Fatima, who resigned as the president of the women's wing of Bihar Congress, cited inadequate representation of women in seat distribution.

Ahead of the meeting, she said, "Against the proposed 33 per cent quota, only eight per cent of women were given tickets. It was, thus, my moral responsibility to quit." On the Congress' poll debacle, she claimed that results would have been different if the party authorities had listened to the workers.

She rejected the allegations of RJD state president Mangani Lal Mandal that the poor performance of the Congress was the reason behind the INDIA bloc's defeat.

Fatima said, "He should first focus on his own party. Who is responsible for his party's defeat?" She questioned why RJD leaders were fielded in seats contested by the Congress.

“There is no such thing as a friendly fight in elections. A fight is a fight. Gathbandhan (unity) and lathbandhan (rejection) cannot go hand in hand," Fatima said.

Shashi Ranjan, President of Patna District Congress Committee, blamed the RJD for the defeat.

He said, "RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is responsible for the defeat of the alliance. RJD was the major partner in the alliance, and it must take the responsibility".

He alleged that there was an inordinate delay in the distribution and allocation of seats on the part of the RJD, which affected electoral results. PTI SUK NN