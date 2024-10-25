NDA govt's policies completely failed to establish security, peace in J-K: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The Congress on Friday slammed the NDA government at the Centre over the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg, saying its policies had completely failed to establish security and demanded that it should immediately take accountability as well as ensure the safety of Army personnel and civilians.

Two soldiers and two Army porters were killed in the attack on Thursday while another porter and a soldier were injured. Terrorists attacked a vehicle of the force six kilometres from the tourist hotspot of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The terrorists opened fire on the Army vehicle in the Bota Pathri area when it was headed for the Nagin post in Afrawat range.

In a post in Hindi on X, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, "The news of the martyrdom of our brave soldiers in the cowardly attack on an Army vehicle in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, is extremely saddening. Two porters also lost their lives in the attack. I pay my tribute to the martyrs and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families." The policies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre have completely failed to establish security and peace in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

"Contrary to their claims, the reality is that the state is living under the shadow of danger due to continuous terrorist activities, attacks on our soldiers and targeted killings of civilians," Gandhi said.

The government should immediately take accountability and restore peace in the Valley at the earliest and ensure the safety of the Army and civilians, he said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled the loss of lives in the terror attack and said no amount of condemnation was enough for such acts of terror.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The news of the martyrdom of two soldiers in the terrorist attack in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, is extremely saddening. Two porters have also lost their lives in the attack." "My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," she said.

Violence and terrorism are unacceptable in a civilised society and no amount of condemnation is enough for this, Priyanka Gandhi said. PTI ASK ASK SZM SZM