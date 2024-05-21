NDA has bagged 310 seats after five phases of LS polls: Amit Shah

Sambalpur/Keonjhar (Odisha), May 21 (PTI) Claiming that the NDA has already bagged 310 seats after the completion of five phases of the Lok Sabha polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday urged the people of Odisha to free the state from "babu-raj" and allow the BJP to form government at the Centre and also in the state.

Addressing two election rallies in Sambalpur where the BJP has fielded Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Shah said this time lotus, the party's symbol, will bloom in Odisha.

"After the fifth phase of polls, the NDA has already bagged 310 seats. We will secure 400 plus seats after the sixth and seventh rounds of polls," Shah claimed.

Alleging that Odisha has been ruled by a "handful of officers", Shah said this election will end the ongoing "babu raj" in the state. He alleged that the tribals of Keonjhar get no benefit even though most of the mines and mineral reserves of the country are located in Keonjhar district.

Claiming that Modi has ensured that there is no terrorism across the country, the Union Home minister said: "PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir) was with India and it would remain with us. India would take PoK." He criticised the Congress and its leaders who are reportedly frightened over Pakistan possessing an atom bomb. "Modi has given a befitting reply to Pakistan's terror activities and he does not fear such threat of nuclear bomb," Shah said.

Coming down heavily on the previous Congress government, Shah said: "Congress has done nothing for tribals. Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had formed a separate ministry for tribal affairs while Narendra Modi as the PM has worked to eliminate Naxalism in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana." Shah said PM Modi has constituted DMF (district mineral foundation) and given crores of rupees for the development of the tribal region.

"The budgetary allocation for tribal affairs has been enhanced to Rs 1.25 lakh crore during Modi government from Rs 25,000 crore given during the previous UPA regime," Shah said, adding that the BJP government has set up 740 Ekalabya Schools where one lakh students have been studying. He said about 40,000 teachers were appointed in these schools.

Shah said kendu leaf pluckers will get bonus and proper price on their minor forest produce. He also announced setting up a 500-bed hospital in Keonjhar and also another 500-bed hospital and medical college in Sambalpur. He said PF (provident fund) provision will be made for Kendu leaf workers.

Shah also accused the BJD government of insulting Odisha's pride, language, culture and tradition.

"BJP will give a young, energetic, hardworking and dynamic Odia 'Bhumiputra' (son of the soil) as chief minister if voted to power in the state," he told the gathering.

He said the new BJP government will provide jobs to two lakh people in a span of one-and-half-a-year.

Shah said: "Naveen Babu is forcing 'Babu shahi' (officers rule) on Odisha, and is assaulting the pride and dignity of the Odia people. He is throttling the culture and pride of the state.

Shah urged the people to elect a BJP government in the state to ensure speedy development and preservation of their rich culture. "A Bhumiputra will rule the land of 'Utkala Bhumi' and not a Tamil babu if people vote for BJP," he said.

Alleging that the BJD government wants to convert the Jagannath temple to a commercial centre, Shah said that the mutts and temples have been "destroyed" in Puri and all four gates of the Jagannath temple are yet to be opened for the public.

"Even a conspiracy was hatched to halt the world-famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath," Shah alleged.

He also alleged that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is leaving no stone unturned to "loot mineral resources" of the state.

He said though Odisha has rich mineral resources, the state doesn't have a chief minister who can protect the state's resources. "The BJD government has also neglected western Odisha. BJP is committed for equal development of all parts of the state," the Home minister said. PTI AAM/BBM BDC AAM RG