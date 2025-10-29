NDA has zero tolerance for anarchy, will thwart return of ''jungle raj'' in Bihar: UP CM

Raghunathpur, Oct 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asserted that the double-engine government in Bihar has "zero tolerance" for those who are indulging in anarchy and said the ruling NDA allies would thwart any attempt to bring back 'jungle raj' in the state.

Urging people to vote for the NDA for all-around development, the BJP leader claimed that people of Bihar do "not need forces like the RJD and the Congress, which embrace criminals".

Addressing an election rally at Raghunathpur in Bihar's Siwan district, Adityanath said, "Forces are active to revive 'mafia raj' in Bihar, but nip them in the bud. All NDA allies have decided to thwart the return of 'jungle raj' to Bihar. 'Double engine' government in Bihar has zero tolerance for those creating anarchy...It is working in that direction. For the rest, the bulldozer is there." The BJP leaders have been referring the 'jungle raj' to the "rule of the RJD" in Bihar.

"Do not allow forces, like the RJD, the Cong, which embrace criminals, to come to power in Bihar," Adityanath told people at the Raghunathpur rally.

"Forces like the Congress and the RJD are habitual of 'sajda' (prostration) before the tomb of Aurangzeb...Do not allow such forces, which embrace criminals, to come to power," he claimed.

"Bihar's women are getting empowered through assistance from a double-engine government, which can only guarantee development and women's safety," Adityanath asserted.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also claimed, “The double-engine NDA government in Bihar is working on the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. The NDA government governs Bihar on the principles of leaders like Karpoori Thakur, Jagjivan Ram, Rajendra Prasad and Jayaprakash Narayan." Referring to the erstwhile RJD rule in the state, he said, “Before 2005, there used to be 'Sabka Saath, Parivar Ka Vikas'." Yogi alleged that the RJD is opposing the construction of a temple of Goddess Sita in Bihar's Sitamarhi district, and said that work is underway to connect Ayodhya Dham in UP to Sitamarhi at Rs 6,100 crore. PTI SUK NAM BDC BDC