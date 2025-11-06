NDA headed for 'record-breaking victory' in Bihar, Rahul already preparing excuses: Shivraj

Jehanabad, Nov 6 (PTI) Asserting that the NDA was heading for a "record-breaking victory" in Bihar, Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has already started preparing "excuses" for an impending defeat with his "vote chori" allegations.

Speaking to reporters in Godsar in Jehanabad district's Ghosi assembly segment, Chouhan said Gandhi's repeated allegations of "vote chori" were an admission that the people favoured the NDA.

"A day before polling, Gandhi started searching for excuses, talking about 'vote chori'. He knows the people of Bihar stand firmly with development, welfare, good governance and women's empowerment," he said.

"Gandhi did not campaign seriously, and he spent his time catching fish," he quipped.

Chouhan claimed that the NDA's victory in the elections was evident on the ground.

"The NDA candidates will win by record margins. Even Tejashwi Yadav has admitted it. On the last day of campaigning, he abandoned his own manifesto because the ground slipped from under his feet," he claimed.

"Mothers, sisters, youths, farmers and the poor all are voting for good governance, welfare and development. People are coming out in large numbers to support the NDA," he later told PTI-Video.

Chouhan accused the Congress of undermining national interests on foreign soil by "conspiring" against the country.

"They will not escape accountability for the crimes they are committing against democracy," he said. PTI PNT SOM