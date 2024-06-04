NDA heading towards majority in Andhra Pradesh, celebrations break out at TDP offices

Amaravati, June 4 (PTI) Celebrations broke out at Telugu Desam Party offices across Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday as the party, along with its pre-poll partners Janasena and BJP, is heading towards obtaining a bumper majority to form the government.

According to the latest figures from the Election Commission, TDP won in one assembly seat and is leading in 130 segments while Janasena is leading in 19 and BJP in 7.

The ruling YSR Congress is leading in 18 seats.

“It is history rewritten. We are getting a thumping majority in all the assembly segments in Guntur Parliamentary constituency,” Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, TDP candidate from Guntur Lok Sabha seat, told reporters.

As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, TDP contested 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while BJP put up candidates in six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats.

Janasena contested two Lok Sabha and 21 assembly seats.