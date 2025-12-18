NDA leaders from Bihar call on BJP national working president Nitin Nabin in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders from Bihar called on Nitin Nabin here on Thursday and congratulated him on his appointment as the BJP's national working president.

Janata Dal (United) working president and MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief and Union minister Chirag Paswan, founder of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief and MP Upendra Kushwaha met Nabin here at the residence of Sanjay Jaiswal, the BJP's chief whip in the Lok Sabha.

"The newly appointed national working president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nitin Nabin was honoured today by the NDA MPs from Bihar at the New Delhi residence of the BJP chief whip in the Lok Sabha Sanjay Jaiswal," the BJP said in a statement.

"The chiefs of all the constituents of the Bihar NDA were present at the event. They presented him with a bouquet and a shawl, extending their warm welcome and congratulations," it said.

The BJP said Union ministers and JD (U) MPs Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and Ramnath Thakur also met Nabin and extended a "warm welcome and congratulations" to him.

Senior BJP leaders and MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sanjay Jaiswal, Union ministers Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai also extended a "warm welcome and congratulations" to the BJP national working president and "wished him well", the party added.

Nabin was appointed as the BJP national working president on December 14 and is likely to eventually succeed J P Nadda as its national president, signalling a generational shift in the ruling party.

Son of late BJP veteran and former MLA Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, Nabin, 45, is considered dynamic, ideologically rooted and deeply committed to the organisation, party leaders said.

He also comes from the RSS background.

A five-time MLA, Nabin represents Bankipur assembly constituency in Bihar and has served twice as a minister in the Bihar Government.

Nabin resigned from the Nitish Kumar cabinet in Bihar on Thursday, according to a notification by the state government.

He held key portfolios like road construction, and urban development and housing. According to the notification of the Cabinet Secretariat department, he ceased to be a minister with effect from December 16.