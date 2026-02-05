NDA leaders in Kerala welcome India-EU, US FTAs, accuse oppn of blocking development

Kochi, Feb 5 (PTI) NDA leaders in Kerala, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Sabu M Jacob, on Thursday welcomed India’s Free Trade Agreements with the US and the European Union, and accused opposition parties of "trying to block development".

BJP state president Chandrasekhar and Twenty20 party president Jacob were speaking at a meet-the-press programme here.

Twenty20, based in Kizhakambalam in Ernakulam district, recently joined the NDA.

Chandrasekhar said that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, global manufacturing was dominated by China, but several manufacturers, including mobile phone maker Apple, later began shifting operations to India.

"The India-US FTA will have a major impact on electronics, electronic components, semiconductor manufacturing and artificial intelligence sectors. India will become a competitive destination, challenging China’s dominance in technology sectors," he said.

He added that the manufacturing of garments, apparel, sportswear and footwear is currently dominated by countries such as China and Vietnam, but the FTAs would provide a major opportunity for Indian exporters.

Chandrasekhar alleged that Kerala was failing to attract manufacturing and related investments.

"The next five years present a great opportunity for Kerala. If a pro-investment government comes to power, lakhs of jobs will be created following the India-EU and India-US FTAs," he said.

He accused the CPI(M) of opposing the FTAs with what he described as an "illogical stand".

"The India-EU FTA will reduce Europe’s dependence on China, the largest supplier of manufactured goods to the EU. Once implemented, India will become a major supplier. Should this not be welcomed?" he asked.

He said the FTAs would act as a catalyst for startups, entrepreneurship and employment, particularly for the younger generation.

Jacob, managing director of Kitex Garments, which exports clothing to the US, said the FTAs signed by India would prove historic.

"It is a historic victory. Even developed countries in Europe and Japan could not achieve this. In effect, the US had to yield before India," he said.

Jacob said the US decision to hike tariffs had earlier severely affected his business, but India stood firm despite the impact on industries and people.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he described as a strong and mature handling of the situation.

"Despite personal attacks, he remained calm and firm. Ultimately, the US President had to reach out to reduce tariffs," Jacob said.

He said the India-EU trade deal also presented a significant opportunity and could not have been achieved by previous governments.

"India’s exports to the US currently stand at about USD 89 billion. This could reach USD 500 billion over the next five years. The EU FTA will open opportunities worth around USD 70 billion," he said.

Calling it a "golden age" for India, Jacob said the FTAs would generate large-scale employment and corporate growth.

He alleged that those opposing FTAs were "against development" and wanted people to migrate abroad for jobs.

Jacob said the FTAs would not harm farmers or industries, as the agreements were finalised after extensive discussions.

Responding to a question on whether Twenty20 aligned with the NDA following an Enforcement Directorate notice, Jacob denied any connection.

He said multiple state government departments had conducted inspections at Kitex units in 2021 but found no violations.

"If there is any violation, it should be proved in court. Notices from agencies are routine and part of the process," he said.

Both leaders criticised the LDF government for what they termed "a lack of development" in Kerala and urged people to give the NDA a chance to bring change.

Chandrasekhar rejected the LDF’s allegation that the union budget ignored Kerala, claiming the Centre had provided record funds to the state over the past decade.

On the upcoming elections, he said seat-sharing discussions are ongoing, and that winnability would be a key factor in candidate selection.

He also announced that an NDA office would be opened in Kochi to coordinate activities in central Kerala. PTI TBA SSK