NDA leaders made excuses at Bihar poll rallies like children underperforming in exams: Cong MP

Patna, Nov 10 (PTI) Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Monday alleged that NDA leaders "made excuses like children who underperform in exams" while campaigning in the Bihar polls, instead of presenting a report card of its 20-year rule.

Hussain, while addressing a press conference here, also accused BJP leaders of lowering the standard of political discourse by using “inappropriate language” at election rallies in the state.

“During its campaign, the NDA should have presented a report card of its 20-year rule in Bihar before the public, but they kept making excuses like children who underperform in exams,” the Congress MP from Karnataka said.

Asserting that migrant workers from the state were enduring "tough and humiliating" conditions across India, Hussain said, "If they (the NDA) had ensured development, why are 1.5 crore people of Bihar working outside?" The NDA government "failed to generate employment" in Bihar, where the land is fertile and "holds immense potential for growth", he said.