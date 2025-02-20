NDA leaders resolve to fight coming assembly polls unitedly, strongly

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Buoyed by the win in Delhi polls, leaders of the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance on Thursday resolved to fight the coming assembly elections, including in Bihar, West Bengal and Assam, strongly.

They presented a picture of unity and strength at a luncheon meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and several other leaders representing BJP and its allies.

BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde told reporters that Modi said the central and state governments of the NDA will work strongly for the welfare of the people and the advancement of the country.

He said the alliance leaders resolved to work unitedly and strongly to ensure an impressive performance in the elections to be held this year and the next.

Many chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the NDA besides several Union ministers and state leaders representing the BJP's allies attended the meeting.

The alliance leaders had arrived in the national capital to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Delhi government.

Tawde said the leaders congratulated Modi on the BJP's win in a string of state assembly elections recently.

The BJP had deployed alliance leaders, including its MPs, in the Delhi elections as part of its massive micro campaign to reach out to voters. PTI KR RHL