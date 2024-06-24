NDA leaders slam opposition MPs for 'save Constitution' march to Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) The NDA leaders criticised the opposition MPs for taking out "save Constitution" march to Lok Sabha on Monday, saying they should now consider how to take the country on the path of progress ending political matters as the elections are over.

This came after the opposition's INDIA bloc MPs gathered in the Parliament complex and, in a show of strength, marched to Lok Sabha together on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha raising slogans to "save Constitution".

"It was not right to do such politics, make such comments and create such an atmosphere on a day when everyone (newly elected MPs) would like to take oath in a good atmosphere," TDP MP and Union minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu told PTI when asked to comment.

"When the elections are over, political matters should also end. There should now be conversation on how to take the country on the path of progress and serve the nation," he said.

Naidu asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government wants to take the opposition along and work with them in people's interest.

"We will also take their concerns seriously and try to address public-oriented issues if they bring up. The NDA government is functioning with such an attitude.

"We will walk along with them. We will not leave them," he said.

BJP MP and former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai hit out at the Congress over the INDIA bloc's "save Constitution" march and said it was the Congress government which had "murdered" the democracy and the Constitution by imposing Emergency on June 25, 1975.

"They (Congress) reminded the entire nation today that they are the murderers of democracy. Shame on them," Bommai told PTI.

Union minister and JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh also hit out at the opposition parties for their "save Constitution" march, asking, "What is the threat to the Constitution?" "They believe that the government should interfere with the actions being taken by the constitutional authorities and if the government doesn't do so, then the Constitution comes under threat," Singh told PTI, when asked for a comment.

Union minister and BJP MP S P Singh Baghel also slammed the opposition parties and said the country will run according to rules and laws, not "mobocracy".

"We are committed to our country and the Constitution," he told PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reminded the Congress of the day when the Indira Gandhi government had 'trampled" the Constitution by imposing Emergency on June 25, 1975, he added.

Ahead of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha on Monday, the prime minister asserted that his government would strive to take everyone along in his third term and build consensus while also taking a swipe at the Congress over the Emergency, calling it a "black spot" on democracy when the Constitution was "discarded". PTI PK PK KSS KSS