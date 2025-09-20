NDA leaders slam Rahul Gandhi over vote-theft charge

Mirzapur/Gonda (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ministers at the Centre and in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Saturday criticised Rahul Gandhi, calling him irresponsible in the wake of his vote-theft charge.

Apna Dal (S) chief and Union Minister Anupriya Patel, during a visit to her constituency, Mirzapur, said that Rahul Gandhi is a senior leader of the Congress party, but he continues to make irresponsible statements. She said that merely making arbitrary allegations will not work.

Speaking to reporters, Union Minister of State for Health, Patel, said, "Rahul Gandhi sometimes says he will cause an earthquake, but it doesn't happen; sometimes he says he will detonate a hydrogen bomb, but it doesn't explode; he blames the Election Commission, and when the Election Commission asks him to submit an affidavit, he refuses to do so. No one takes him seriously anymore." She said, "I would just like to advise Rahul Gandhi that he is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and he should speak with some responsibility." Dara Singh Chauhan, the Uttar Pradesh government's Minister in charge of Prisons and Gonda district, targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Gonda on Saturday, saying that his sensational revelations proved to be a "mere bluff." Speaking to reporters during his one-day visit here, Chauhan said that no one takes Rahul Gandhi seriously anymore and that none of his allegations have any impact on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that Modi has always stood with the poor and brought them relief when needed.

Responding to a question about the possibility of a Nepal-like situation in the country, Chauhan said that such a situation would never happen in India. PTI COR CDN AMJ AMJ