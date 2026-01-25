NDA leaders steal credit for Jagan's land reforms: YSRCP

Amaravati, January 25 (PTI) YSRCP MP M Gurumoorthy has warned NDA leaders against what he termed as "credit theft" for land reforms implemented during the previous YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh.

Gurumoorthy accused Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar of making contradictory statements on the Land titling act and resurvey, alleging that such remarks were aimed at misleading people and creating confusion.

"The NDA coalition should desist from indulging in credit-theft politics over the landmark land reforms introduced under former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, as any attempt to mislead the public will only invite ridicule," the Tirupati MP said in a press release issued late on Saturday.

He said the 'Jagananna Bhoo Hakku--Bhoo Raksha' programme received a Platinum Grade from the Centre, following which Andhra Pradesh was granted nearly Rs 400 crore as incentive.

He pointed out that official records, including the Ministry of Rural Development's annual report dated December 20, 2023, acknowledged that land digitisation was completed in nearly 95 per cent districts nationwide, with Andhra Pradesh on the top.

Gurumoorthy said the Union finance ministry issued orders granting incentives for 2024-25 and released nearly Rs 400 crore on February 19, 2025, asserting that these were "government records, not opinions".

Rejecting claims that civil court powers were removed, he said citizens retained the right to approach the High Court under Schedule 38 of the Model Land Titling Act.

Meanwhile, former minister RK Roja accused that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of indulging in "credit theft even on land resurvey initiatives implemented during the YSRCP regime.

Roja claimed that infrastructure including hospitals, urban health centres, educational institutions, housing for the poor and welfare schemes were delivered under erstwhile YSRCP government, while accusing Naidu of misleading people with unfulfilled promises.

She also criticised the NDA government's welfare assurances, alleging delays and abandoning of schemes, and accused its leaders of diverting attention from issues such as farmers' distress and crimes against women. PTI MS ADB