NDA leaders to meet ahead of government formation; Nitish and Naidu to attend

New Delhi: Senior leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will meet here to deliberate on the details of the new government on Wednesday, a day after the ruling coalition won a majority in the Lok Sabha elections paving the way for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to begin a third term in office.

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan are among those who are expected to attend the meeting, where Modi and other senior BJP leaders will also be present.

TDP, JD(U), Shinde-led Shiv Sena and LJP (Ram Vilas) have won 16, 12, seven and five seats respectively and will play a crucial role in government formation.

Sources said NDA leaders are expected to formally repose their faith in Modi's leadership, and MPs of the coalition's constituents may meet in a couple of days to elect him as their leader.

Though there is no official word on the date for the oath-taking ceremony, there is a view among some members of the alliance that it may take place over the weekend if the contours of the new government are quickly worked out.

Parties like TDP and JD(U) are expected to demand some key portfolios as their support will be crucial for government formation and survival.

Modi is set for a record-equalling third term at the helm, though the new government is likely to be different in composition and character with a bigger share for the BJP's allies.

While the NDA is comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP, which won 240 seats, has fallen short of the magic number for the first time since 2014 and is critically dependent on its allies.