NDA leads in 11, Cong in 3 seats in Assam

Guwahati, Jun 4 (PTI) The ruling BJP and its allies, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL), are leading in 11 and opposition Congress in four of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam on Tuesday, according to election officials.

BJP is ahead in eight constituencies with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh, Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa in Kaziranga, MLA Ranjit Dutta in Tezpur, sitting MP Pradan Baruah in Lakhimpur, Bijuli Kalita Medhi in Guwahati, Dilip Saikia in Darrang-Udalguri, Amar Sing Tisso in Diphu (ST), Parimal Suklabaidya in Silchar (SC) and Kripanath Malla in Karimganj leading over their nearest rivals.

NDA constituents AGP and UPPL have also maintained leads in Barpeta and Kokrajhar with MLA Phanibhushan Choudhury and Joyanta Basumatary respectively. For the Congress, Lok Sabha deputy leader of opposition Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat, sitting Nagaon MP Prodyut Bordoloi and MLA Rakibul Hussain in Dhubri are leading currently, officials said.

Among prominent candidates who are trailing are AIUDF president and three-time Dhubri MP Badruddin Ajmal and BJP's Jorhat sitting MP Topon Gogoi.

Sonowal is leading over his nearest united opposition candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi by over 1,27,726 votes in Dibrugarh while Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi is leading over sitting BJP MP Topon Gogoi by over 68,035 votes.

In Dhubri, Ajmal is trailing behind Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain by over 3,74 lakh votes while in Barpeta, AGP's Phani Bhushan Choudhury is ahead of his Congress rival Deep Bayan by 86,679 votes.

In the two constituencies of Barak Valley, Assam minister Parimal Suklabaidya is leading over Congress's Surya Kanta Sarkar by over 1,25,870 votes while in Karimganj sitting BJP MP Kripanath, who was trailing so far, has taken a lead of 8,333 votes.

In the North Bank constituencies of Sonitpur and Lakhimpur, BJP candidates Ranjit Dutta and Pradan Baruah have taken leads of 1,57,237 and 93,198 respectively over their Congress rivals.

In Nagaon, the sitting Congress MP is ahead by 88,309 votes while for the BJP its sitting BJP MP Dilip Saikia is ahead by 1,48,654 in Darrang-Udalguri, Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa is ahead by 90,877 votes in Kaziranga, BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi is leading by 96,082 votes in Guwahati, Amar Sing Tisso by 30,553 and UPPL's Joyanta Basumatary by 22,983 votes in Kokrajhar.

Counting is being held in 152 halls, equipped with 1,941 counting tables, across 52 centres with 5,823 counting personnel and 64 general observers involved in the exercise.

Polling were held in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7 for Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Diphu (ST), Darrang-Udalguri, Karinganj, Silchar (SC), Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Dhubri and Guwahati.

The NDA alliance in the state contested in all the 14 seats with the BJP in 11 while the Congress, a constituent of the 16-party United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA), contested in 13 seats and left the Dibrugarh seat for the Assam Jatiya Parishad while the AIUDF contested in three and AAP in two.

In the outgoing Lok Sabha, BJP held nine seats, Congress three, AIUDF and an independent one each from the state.