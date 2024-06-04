NDA leads in 9, Cong in 4, Ind 1 in Assam

Guwahati, Jun 4 (PTI) The ruling BJP and its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL), is leading in nine, opposition Congress in four and an independent in one of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam on Tuesday, according to election officials.

BJP is ahead in seven constituencies with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh, Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa in Kaziranga, MLA Ranjit Dutta in Tezpur, sitting MP Pradan Baruah in Lakhimpur, Bijuli Kalita Medhi in Guwahati, Dilip Saikia in Darrang-Udalguri and Parimal Suklabaidya in Silchar (SC) taking initial leads.

NDA constituents AGP and UPPL have also maintained initial leads in Barpeta and Kokrajhar with MLA Phanibhushan Choudhury and Jayanta Basumatary respectively.

Lok Sabha Deputy leader of opposition Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat, sitting Nagaon MP Prodyut Bordoloi, MLA Rakibul Hussain in Dhubri and Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury in Karimganj are leading currently.

Independent candidate J I Kathar has maintained a slender lead against his BJP rival Amarsingh Tisso in Diphu (ST) constitruency.

Among the prominent candidates who are trailing are AIUDF president and three time Dhubri MP Badruddin Ajmal and BJP's Jorhat sitting MP Topon Gogoi.

Counting is being held in 152 halls, equipped with 1,941 counting tables, across 52 centres with 5,823 counting personnel and 64 general observers involved in the exercise.

Polling were held in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7 for Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Diphu (ST), Darrang-Udalguri, Karinganj, Silchar (SC), Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Dhubri and Guwahati.

The NDA alliance in the state contested in all the 14 seats with the BJP in 11 seats while the Congress, a constituent of the 16-party United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA), contested in 13 seats and left the Dibrugarh seat for Assam Jatiya Parishad while the AIUDF contested in three and AAP in two.

In the outgoing Lok Sabha, BJP held nine seats, Congress three, AIUDF and an independent one each from the state. PTI DG DG MNB