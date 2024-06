Amaravati, June 4 (PTI) The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is leading in seven Lok Sabha seats, BJP and ruling YSR Congress in two each out of the total 25 segments in Andhra Pradesh, as per initial trends.

According to the Election Commission website, TDP is leading in six and YSRCP in two assembly seats out of the total 175.

Andhra Pradesh went to polls on May 13 for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats. PTI STH GDK ROH