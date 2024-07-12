NDA likely to have panel of spokespersons

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will soon have a panel of spokespersons drawn from its different constituents to coordinate their response on key issues to ensure that the ruling bloc is seen to be speaking in one voice, sources said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a suggestion to this effect in the meeting of NDA MPs during the recent session of Parliament.

Sources said such an arrangement may be put in place during the upcoming Budget session.

Asked if the NDA will have a convener, a position which existed earlier but was not revived after the BJP stormed to power in 2014, sources said there is no such plan as of now.

The BJP fell short of majority in the recent Lok Sabha polls but the alliance led by it comfortably crossed the halfway mark. Several allies were given Cabinet berths in the government, with the BJP making it a point to project the government as one of the NDA.