NDA looking to finalise seat-sharing arrangement for Assam polls by mid-Jan: Himanta

Umrangso, Dec 5 (PTI) The BJP-led NDA is looking to finalise its seat-sharing arrangement for the Assam assembly elections by mid-January, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

Apart from the BJP, the other NDA constituents in the state are Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) -- all of whom have representation in the assembly. Rabha Hasong Joutha Sangram Samiti (RHJSS) and Janashakti Party (JP) are also part of the NDA, but these parties do not have any MLAs.

"Before Magh Bihu, I feel we will complete our discussion with AGP regarding poll alliance and seat sharing agreement," Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of an official function here.

He said in the same manner, the BJP's talks with the RHJSS and JP will also be over by Magh Bihu, which is usually celebrated on January 13-15.

"My target is that all understandings with our allies should be formalised by January 15," he said.

The assembly elections would be due in Assam in March-April.

In the 126-member House, the ruling BJP has 64 MLAs, AGP has nine, UPPL has seven, and BPF has three members.

In the opposition camp, the Congress has 26 members, AIUDF has 15 members, and CPI(M) has one MLA. There is also an Independent legislator.