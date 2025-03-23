NDA making efforts to connect with migrant Bihari population across country: MoS Dubey

Kolkata, Mar 23 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey on Sunday said the NDA government was making concerted efforts to connect with the large migrant Bihari population across the country.

This comes ahead of Bihar assembly elections later this year.

Dubey, who was in the city to participate in Bihar Diwas celebrations, said similar events are being organised at 75 locations across multiple states between March 22 and 30 to engage with the estimated two crore Biharis living outside the state for livelihood.

"The NDA government wants them to witness firsthand the development and progress Bihar has made. We expect their continued support for the coalition to return to power," Dubey told reporters.

Asked if the move was aimed at winning elections, he clarified that it was not the primary objective but about strengthening emotional ties.

"We don’t want them to relocate or become fresh voters of Bihar, but they must remain connected to their motherland," he said, acknowledging the party’s effort to deepen its engagement with migrant Biharis.

Dubey said the party's ties with Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) Nitish Kumar is strong and will continue to remain so.

Political observers believe BJP is counting on every vote in the forthcoming elections at a time when the contest may get intensified with new dynamics.

Dubey said, "We want the coalition to get strengthened, it’s not just a question of BJP alone." On the political landscape in Bengal, where Assembly elections are due in 2026, Dubey asserted that the BJP is preparing with full strength, emphasising that the time is ripe for a change of guard in the state.

Asked about BJP’s limited electoral success in Bengal so far, he countered, "Where was the BJP a few years ago? Look at what happened to the Left Front in Bengal—the same fate awaits the TMC." He maintained that the party is now well-positioned to challenge the ruling dispensation and will deploy its full strength in the upcoming elections. PTI BSM MNB