NDA members discuss Jharkhand LS poll strategy, vow to win all 14 seats

Ranchi, Apr 2 (PTI) Members of the NDA on Tuesday deliberated upon a joint strategy for the coalition in order to win all 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand.

Advertisment

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi, state in-charge Laxmikant Bajpai, AJSU party chief Sudesh Mahato, party nominees for Lok Sabha seats and other senior leaders were among those present in a meeting held here.

Marandi said this was NDA's first state-level meeting to discuss strategies for the Lok Sabha polls.

"We will hold such meetings at Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha and district level to ensure better coordination among our partners,” he told reporters here.

Advertisment

"In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the NDA won 12 seats out of the 14. This time, we have vowed to win all 14 seats in the state in a bid to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a Viksit (developed) Bharat,” Marandi said.

Bajpai asserted that the alliance partners are working together to win all 14 seats in Jharkhand and “we will do it at any cost”.

He also said the election is being fought between two forces – one side is fighting to “protect the corrupt” and the NDA is contesting the polls to eradicate corruption.

Advertisment

"The promises that have been made by the NDA in previous elections have all been either fulfilled or a roadmap is ready for those," said Mahto.

Reacting on the NDA meeting, JMM general secretary and central spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said the party is surprised at Bajpai’s assertion that the electoral battle is against those who are corrupt.

“Today, the first condition to contest polls is that all the corrupt people should join the BJP. The certified corrupt are guaranteed seats in the party,” Bhattacharya claimed.

In Jharkhand, too, those who are involved in cases being probed by the CBI or other agencies have been given tickets by the BJP, he asserted. PTI SAN RBT