New Delhi: Opposition MPs on Wednesday strongly pitched for sending the nuclear energy bill moved by the government to a parliamentary panel for wider consultations, while members from the ruling coalition "wholeheartedly" supported the legislation, saying it will prove helpful in making the country energy sufficient.

Participating in the debate on the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, which seeks to open the tightly-controlled civil nuclear sector for private participation, BJP member Shashank Mani said every Indian will benefit from the bill, which has come due to the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the bill will facilitate government and private sector investment in the nuclear energy sector, generating employment while protecting the environment.

Mani said the legislation will ensure that nuclear energy will be used in all sectors, especially the emerging industries.

He said the US, which is the world's largest energy consumer, gets 30 per cent energy from the nuclear sector, and 80 per cent of this nuclear energy is produced by the private sector.

Appreciating the allocation of Rs 20,000 crore in the last budget for Small Modular Reactors (SMR), the BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh said the bill will create modern infrastructure for the nuclear energy sector, and all such plants will be constructed after complying with international standards.

He said in the bill, the definition of nuclear energy and power has been defined, it addresses long-standing concerns of public health and maintaining the liabilities as per international standards.

Samajwadi Party member Aditya Yadav, while participating in the debate, strongly opposed it, saying the bill will offer a red carpet welcome to the foreign companies, "ignoring the country's interest".

"This is an attempt to bring together US and French companies. If you are opening up the nuclear energy sector to foreign companies, where is your Make In India programme?" he asked.

Yadav claimed that through this bill, the Modi government is trying to please the Trump administration and lower the tariff imposed by the United States on India.

Urging the government to send the bill to a Select Committee, TMC member Saugata Roy said nuclear energy is a "risky proposition", and the government has put maximum liability in case of an accident at just USD 300 million.

The liability should be USD 500 million, he said, adding, if an accident takes place, the whole purpose will be defeated.

Roy said India does not have enough raw materials for producing nuclear energy, and with this bill, the government is going to allow private companies to get foreign investment and raw materials.

"Let's send the bill to a select committee for wider consultations," he said.

DMK member Arun Nehru termed the name of the bill, SHANTI, as an "oxymoron" as nuclear energy has nothing to do with 'Shanti' (peace).

Demanding that the bill be sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee, he said cost of power go up by 25 per cent wherever private companies are involved. Referring to nuclear accidents, which took place in the past in Japan and Russia, Nehru said the government must have to take extreme precautions while setting up nuclear power stations.

He said the bill opens up litigation under international jurisdiction, and individual claims will have no meaning as individual rights have been removed by the bill.

NDA constituent JD-U member Alok Kumar Suman said that the bill will facilitate providing 24-hour power to the country, and India can help other countries too in the proper use of nuclear power.

He said the production of nuclear energy in the country will go up by 10 times.

Suman, while supporting the bill, suggested that attention should be given to radioactive waste management, and the liability limit should go up to USD 400 or USD 500 from USD 300 million.

While "wholeheartedly" supporting the bill, another NDA constituent, TDP member Krishna Prasad Tenneti, said many countries get their power -- over 50 per cent -- from the nuclear sector, while India's nuclear sector contributes just 3 per cent of power.

"This bill will facilitate greater and long-term investment, innovation, while maintaining sovereignty," he said.

Seeking examination of the bill by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, NCP member Supriya Sule said no supplier should have immunity and asked how the government can put a cap on liability.

Praising the long safety records of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, a PSU, Sule asked what the guarantee is that a private player will be as careful as NPCIL is.