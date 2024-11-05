NDA ministers meet ahead of state polls

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday held a meeting with several central ministers as the ruling National Democratic Alliance's campaign for the two state assembly polls and several bypolls enters the last lap.

Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, C R Patil and Dharmendra Pradhan, besides Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Prataprao Jadhav, who represent the LJP (R), HAM and Shiv Sena respectively in the government, were among those who attended the meeting at the BJP headquarters.

Though there was no official word on the meeting's agenda, sources said it was aimed at coordination and synergy for the polls scheduled to be held on November 13 and 20.

The BJP is making an all-out effort to project a united front with its allies for the polls, whose results will be pivotal in setting the political narrative.

Ministers are expected to highlight the works their departments have done, especially in the poll-bound states, to underscore the NDA's development agenda.

While the NDA is locked in an even contest with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra to retain power, it is making all-out efforts to topple the INDIA bloc from power in Jharkhand.

Following its surprise but emphatic win in Haryana over the Congress, the BJP is confident of putting behind the Lok Sabha poll upset in crucial states like Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh to get the better of the opposition. PTI KR IJT IJT