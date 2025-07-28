NDA MPs protest against cleric's remarks against Dimple Yadav, question SP chief's 'silence'

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs on Monday held a protest on Parliament premises against alleged misogynistic remarks of a cleric against Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, calling them “shameful, offensive and unacceptable”.

Maulana Sajid Rashid, the cleric, reportedly made the controversial comments during a TV debate about Yadav for wearing a sari at a meeting in a mosque and compared her to another woman SP MP, Iqra Hasan, who had covered her head.

Condemning the cleric's remarks, the ruling NDA MPs, including those from the BJP, held a protest near Makar Dwar in the Parliament House complex, raising slogans like, “Nari shakti ka apman, nahin sahega Hindustan (India will not tolerate insult to women power)”.

The protest was led by women MPs of the ruling NDA.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj termed the cleric's remarks “shameful” and questioned the “silence” of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and its chief Akhilesh Yadav, asking if "appeasement politics" had become more important for them than standing up for a woman’s dignity.

“It is deeply shameful that such an offensive and inappropriate comment has been made against a sitting MP, Dimple Yadav ji, and yet her husband Akhilesh Yadav and his entire party, as well as the entire Opposition, remain silent,” Swaraj told PTI Videos in the Parliament House complex.

JD (U) MP Lovely Anand slammed the cleric for his remarks against Dimple Yadav and demanded an apology from him.

She also asked SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to stand by his wife, Dimple Yadav. “Then, other women will also have confidence,” the JD (U) MP told PTI.

When asked about it, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said the NDA's outrage would be more meaningful had similar solidarity been shown by them during incidents like the violence in Manipur.

"It’s good that action is being taken now... But it would have been better if similar protests and support had been visible when horrifying incidents like the one in Manipur came to light through footage on social media.

"Back then, if people had stood together the way they are now over the Operation Sindoor issue, it would have shown genuine concern," Yadav told reporters in the Parliament House complex.