NDA MPs rally behind Modi after opposition's sallies over US tariff

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) After announcement of imposition of a 25 per cent tariff by the US on Indian goods, the ruling NDA MPs on Wednesday exuded confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asserted that India will find a solution to the matter under his leadership.

The lawmakers slammed opposition leaders over their remarks on the development, alleging that they were "happy" with the US government's move when "everyone" should be standing together in such a situation.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a 25 per cent tariff on all goods coming from India starting August 1, plus an unspecified penalty on purchase of Russian crude oil and military equipment.

Asked for a comment, BJP MP Pratap Sarangi told PTI Videos, "Due to the able leadership of Modiji, we have full faith that this move of America cannot affect our economy. We have full faith that Modiji will take it on." He said, "For the benefit of India, we also have to apply counter tactics. We also import and export. We are a big market … There is a huge market to sell our goods in the world," Sarangi added, "If they increase the tariff, then India will not sit quietly." On Congress leader Jairam Ramesh targeting Modi following Trump's announcement, Sarangi hit back, and said, "What will these poor people do? To prove their existence, they will make every possible effort to humiliate Modi. But we see that all of their moves fail." Sarangi also accused the opposition of not having much faith in India's sovereignty.

"They mostly trust Pakistani and foreign elements for their source of information. I feel pity for them," he told PTI Videos in Parliament House complex.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske said the government will take an appropriate decision on the issue.

"Our senior leaders who think about the country, its foreign policy and implement it, will take a decision in this regard," he told PTI Videos, when asked for comment on the US tariff.

He lambasted the opposition parties for using the opportunity to target the prime minister.

"If any problem comes before the country, everyone should fight it together. Decisions should be taken in the interest of the country. But these opposition people (leaders) are happy," he said.

"Are these Indians or people working against the country? We have to think about this now," Mhaske added.

Asked for his comment, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan termed it a "very serious issue." "I think that our country should decide whatever is appropriate in the interest of our country without succumbing to pressure," he told PTI Videos.

BJP MP Praven Khandelwal called the tariffs "unfortunate" and reposed faith in Modi's leadership.

"It's unfortunate in my personal opinion. The government of India will definitely take cognizance of it. And whatever view the Indian government would take on this, Indian trade and industry will decide their stand in light of the government view. Whatever stand our government will take, trade and industry will also take the same stand accordingly," he told PTI Videos.

The government on Wednesday said it is studying the implications of US President Donald Trump's announcement to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, along with a penalty from August 1 and it is still hopeful of concluding a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement.

The government, an official statement said, will take all necessary steps to secure the country's national interest, as has been the case with other trade agreements, including the latest with the UK. PTI PK PK VN VN