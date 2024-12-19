NDA MPs reach police station to file complaint in Parliament scuffle incident

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Three NDA MPs, including Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, have reached the Parliament Street Police station to file a complaint in connection with an the scuffle between opposition and NDA parliamentarians at the entry steps of the House on Thursday, an official said.

Thakur and Swaraj, accompanied by a TDP MP, met senior officers at the police station, the official said.

A face-off between the opposition and NDA MPs in Parliament premises over the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar left former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi injured. The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing the senior member, a charge rejected by the Congress leader.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said BJP MP Mukesh Rajput was also injured in the melee. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Sarangi and Rajput and enquired about their health after they sustained injuries in the Parliament complex, sources said. PTI ALK ALK NSD NSD