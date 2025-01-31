NDA MPs to boost BJP's poll campaign in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The BJP is marshalling the MPs of the National Democratic Alliance to ramp up its campaign for the Delhi Assembly polls with party president J P Nadda urging them on Friday to embark on an intensive outreach drive in areas assigned to them.

Sources said groups comprising two MPs have been assigned a "mandal" each in Delhi, and they will start a micro-level campaign from Saturday till the last day of electioneering on February 3. Elections to the 70-member Assembly will be held on February 5.

Nadda chaired a meeting of NDA MPs in which the leaders of key BJP allies were present as well.

An MP said the task given to him is to connect with voters in 59 booths, 31 of which are seen as challenging. He added that several other parliamentarians have been assigned more or less a similar task.

The BJP has already deployed many of its seasoned leaders, including Union ministers and national-level organisational functionaries, for campaigning and made them in charge of different constituencies.

The BJP is pulling out all the stops to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party, which has been in power in Delhi since 2015, following its remarkable wins in assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra, two states where it had suffered serious setbacks in the last year's Lok Sabha polls.