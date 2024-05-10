NDA needs 400 seats to complete many ‘unfinished’ tasks: Himanta

Kolkata, May 10 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the BJP-led NDA needs to win at least 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls to complete a number of “unfinished tasks”.

Speaking at an election rally at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, Sarma also said that the Mamata Banerjee-headed TMC government will not be able to prevent the implementation of the CAA in the state.

The BJP leader said there are reasons why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been talking about 400 Lok Sabha seats.

"There are many unfinished tasks that need to be done. We want to bring in the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country,” he said.

The UCC means having a common law for all citizens of the country that is not based on religion. Personal laws and laws related to inheritance, adoption and succession are likely to be covered by a common code.

Taking a dig at the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, Sarma alleged that the state’s economic and social progress has been stopped by the ruling party here.

"The Trinamool Congress has made such a political system in West Bengal that it is not possible for the state to move forward. It also believes in dynastic politics like the Congress does in Delhi," he said.

There have been instances when people get government jobs in lieu of money in West Bengal, Sarma alleged.

“Women in Sandeshkhali were being tortured. But Mamata Banerjee is criticizing Modiji," the Assam chief minister said.

The state should be brought back to its past pre-eminent glory, he said.

"The West Bengal chief minister also cannot prevent CAA from being implemented in the state," he said.

Calling the Lok Sabha elections the semi-final, he said, “We see a double-engine government in the state in the final.” He was alluding to the assembly polls in the state due in 2026. PTI dc NN