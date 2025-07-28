NDA outrage more meaningful if support on Manipur violence too: Dimple Yadav on cleric's remark

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Monday said the NDA's outrage over a cleric's derogatory comments against her would be more meaningful had similar solidarity been shown during incidents like the violence in Manipur.

The cleric, Maulana Sajid Rashid, reportedly made a misogynistic comment about Yadav who was wearing a sari at a meeting in a mosque and compared her to another woman SP MP, Iqra Hasan, who had covered her head.

The comment led to widespread condemnation on social media and in political circles, including from BJP's Bansuri Swaraj and Congress' Renuka Chowdhury. NDA MPs also held a protest outside Parliament in protest.

"It’s good that action is being taken now...But it would have been better if similar protests and support had been visible when horrifying incidents like the one in Manipur came to light through footage on social media. Back then, if people had stood together the way they are now over the Operation Sindoor issue, it would have shown genuine concern," Yadav said. PTI UZM UZM MIN MIN