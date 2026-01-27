NDA partners JD(U), TDP hail India-EU free trade pact, term it 'strategic breakthrough'

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The JD(U) and the Telugu Desam Party, the two crucial partners of the ruling NDA, on Tuesday hailed the signing of the India-EU free trade agreement, terming it as a "strategic breakthrough" that puts Indian enterprise on a fast lane to global markets.

India and the European Union (EU) on Tuesday sealed a landmark free trade agreement (FTA), billed as "mother of all deals", with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the top EU leadership unveiling a grand agenda to leverage trade and defence to shore up ties amid a fractious world order.

"Congratulations to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on the successful conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement," Rajya Sabha MP and national working president of the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)], Sanjay Kumar Jha, wrote on X.

Jha said by bringing together two major global economies, this landmark agreement reflects Modi's vision for resilient partnerships, expanded market access and long-term opportunities for Indian industry and exporters.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary and cabinet minister in the Andhra Pradesh government, Lokesh Nara, said the signing of the pact marks a new chapter and is a big leap for India's global trade story.

"The India-EU Free Trade Agreement is a strategic breakthrough that puts Indian enterprise on a fast lane to global markets," he said.

Lokesh said several sectors in Andhra Pradesh such as seafood and agri-commodities will immediately benefit from the preferential access to EU markets.

He said the FTA unlocks export potential of USD 75 billion, while offering a big boost for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), women, artisans, youth and professionals.

"My deepest congratulations and gratitude to Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on this historic milestone announced at the India-EU Summit," he said.

India and the EU also inked two crucial pacts, one on security and defence collaboration and another on the mobility of Indian talent to Europe, after Prime Minister Modi hosted EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa for summit talks.

The JD(U) and the TDP are two crucial constituents of the NDA extending support to the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Both parties have their representatives in the Modi government.

The BJP is also part of the JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar's government in Bihar and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's government in Andhra Pradesh.

Shrikant Shinde, leader of the Shiv Sena, another constituent of the NDA, said the "historic deal" will unlock vast opportunities for Indian industries, boost exports, create employment and further strengthen India's global economic leadership.

"It marks a giant leap forward for India and its people. The India-EU FTA is truly a tale of two global giants and the beginning of a new era. At a time when the world is witnessing trade wars and protectionism, India has chosen not to retreat but to realign — safeguarding its strategic and economic interests while embracing growth," he said.

The Shiv Sena is part of the BJP-led government in Maharashtra. PTI ACB ACB KSS KSS