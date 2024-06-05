NDA puts up strongly showings in metros, INDIA bloc gains substantial support in rural areas

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has shown significant strength in the metro cities in the Lok Sabha elections, securing victory in urban centres such as Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune. However, the Mumbai region defied the trend.

The INDIA bloc, on the other hand, demonstrated its prowess in the rural regions, capturing the majority of votes in the countryside.

In Delhi, the BJP maintained its fort, with all its candidates winning in the city's seven constituencies. This is the third time in a row that the BJP has made a clean sweep in Delhi.

The trend is similar in Bengaluru, where the urban voters largely supported the BJP representatives, reflecting the alliance's appeal among the metropolitan electorate. Pune also saw a favourable outcome for the NDA, with the alliance winning several constituencies in the region.

Conversely, the INDIA bloc, a coalition of various opposition parties, has resonated more with the rural population.

The bloc has gained substantial support in the vast rural stretches of the country, securing significant victories in areas like Chhattisgarh's Korba, Uttar Pradesh's Aonla, Basti and Lalganj among other constituencies.

This performance underscores the coalition's appeal to the agrarian community and rural voters, who have favoured its candidates over those of the NDA.

However, there have been exceptions in states like Odisha, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh where the NDA nearly had a clean sweep in both rural as well as urban areas. PTI UZM NSD NSD