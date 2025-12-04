NDA says Bill seeking excise duty on tobacco a health safeguard; hurts poor, breaks GST spirit: Oppn

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Members of the ruling NDA on Thursday said in the Rajya Sabha that the bill seeking to levy excise duty on tobacco products is aimed at safeguarding public health and not earning revenue, and further claimed that the interests of tobacco farmers will be taken care of.

Opposition parties, however, opposed the Bill, saying it not only undermines the GST foundational promise of one nation, one tax but also disproportionately affects the poorest and the most vulnerable sections of society.

Supporting the Bill, TDP MP Masthan Rao Yadav Beedha said by keeping tobacco expensive, the government is directly contributing to the reduction of non-communicable diseases and promoting a healthy and more productive population.

He stated that the Bill ensures fiscal stability and preserves revenue networks for both the Centre and states.

"Tobacco taxation is and must be a tool for protecting public health," Beedha said.

BJP MP from Rajasthan Madan Rathore expressed serious concerns on the frequent use of tobacco by 41 per cent of the population, calling the situation "worrisome".

"It is important to increase the excise duty on tobacco and we should not object to it," Rathore said, objecting to reservations by Opposition parties.

The Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), which is in an alliance with the BJP as part of the NDA, said the Bill will benefit the people of the country.

"Government health expenditure as a percentage of GDP rose from 1.13 per cent in 2014-15 to 1.84 per cent in 2021-22," TMC (M) MP G K Vasan said, highlighting the deteriorating impact of the use of tobacco on public health.

Vasan said the Bill does not impose any new tax and what was earlier collected under cess will be collected under the central excise tax.

Seconding Vasan's views, another BJP MP Dr Ajeet Madhavrao Gopchade said once a person gets addicted to tobacco, he or she not only becomes a patient but also economic, mental and social burden on the family.

He stated that the Bill is a strong effort to stop the vicious cycle of use of tobacco, which causes several types of cancer.

Outlining various government schemes to benefit farmers, Gopchade said efforts are being made to reduce dependence of farmers on tobacco farming without reducing their income.

BJP MP from UP Seema Dwivedi suggested two ways to reduce tobacco consumption, by bringing public awareness and making the product expensive.

She criticised the Opposition's argument that the government's intent is to increase revenue from tobacco only to earn money and added that the revenue collected from tobacco products will be used on other pro-poor and pro-farmer welfare work.

Another BJP MP from UP Amar Pal Maurya alleged that Opposition parties are misleading people as the Bill will tax consumers and not farmers.

"Tobacco is not a habit, it is a slow poison," Maurya said, appreciating PM Modi for envisaging the bill.

BJP MP from Goa Sadanand Mhalu Shet Tanvade called the Bill an economically prudent and socially responsible initiative while according to Mahendra Bhatt, BJP Uttarakhand MP, it is a decisive step in the direction of welfare of the state.

Opposition party NCP-SCP opposed the Bill saying it undermines the GST foundational promise of one nation, one tax.

NCP-SCP MP Dr Fauzia Khan said, "This will leave manufacturers dealing with two tax audits, two valuation regimes, doubling the filings and the risk of all excise disputes. The Bill and its explanation do not clarify whether the dual systems will coordinate or share data, nor do they address the audit compliance burden." She demanded that the Bill should be sent to the Standing Committee on Finance for thorough examination and recommendation.

IUML MP from Kerala Haris Beeran said the increase on duty on unmanufactured tobacco from 64 per cent to 70 per cent and chewing tobacco from 25 per cent to 100 per cent in the Bill will disproportionately affect the poorest and the most vulnerable section of society who are more likely to consume it.

He questioned the lack of regulation and restriction on promotion of tobacco products by popular stars and others.