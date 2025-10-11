Patna: The NDA has finalised seat sharing on 240 of Bihar’s 243 assembly constituencies, with a formal announcement expected on Sunday, sources said.

Under the understanding, JD(U) will contest 101 seats, BJP 100, LJP (Ram Vilas) 26, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) 7 and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (Upendra Kushwaha) 6. Talks are continuing on the remaining three seats, the sources added.

Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal had earlier said the central leadership would announce seat sharing and candidate lists on Sunday and dismissed speculation of discord within the alliance.

Upendra Kushwaha had also said negotiations were still on. With his party now allotted six seats, the bloc signalled near-complete closure of talks.

HAM, which had pressed for a “respectable” number, gets seven seats. LJP (Ram Vilas), which had sought a larger share, has been allocated 26.

Elections in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting on November 14.