NDA stands for HIRA; Bihar witnessed tremendous growth under Modi, Nitish: BJP president Nadda

Bettiah/Motihari, Nov 5 (PTI) BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday said the "NDA stands for HIRA" and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the state’s rapid development.

Addressing public rallies in Bettiah and Motihari, Nadda said, "NDA stands for HIRA… H for Highway, I for Internet, R for Railway, and A for Airport. All these developments have taken place in Bihar and will continue." He asserted that the election was not merely about winning seats but about providing stability and advancing Bihar’s growth.

"The importance of light is realised when you know the darkness of RJD’s rule. During Lalu ji’s tenure from the 90s to 2005, Bihar faced ‘jungle raj’. Today, thanks to Modi ji and Nitish ji, Bihar has moved from the lantern era to the LED era," he said.

Nadda described the RJD as a party of "Rangdari (extortion), Jungle Raj (anarchy) and Dadagiri (intimidation)," and accused its leaders, including Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi and Misa Bharti, of being out on bail.

Recalling the 2003 "lathi pilawan rally" organised by Lalu, he alleged that such leaders could never provide jobs or ensure overall development.

Highlighting government welfare initiatives, Nadda said, "Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, around 8.70 crore poor people are getting free rations, and about 5.50 crore have health coverage up to Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat." He also mentioned steps taken to promote Muzaffarpur’s Shahi Litchi internationally and initiatives for fox nuts in Darbhanga and Mithila. PTI PKD MNB