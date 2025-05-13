NDA sweep rural polls in Assam, PM Modi thanks voters

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked the people of Assam for their support to the BJP-led alliance in the panchayat elections and said efforts to boost the state's progress would continue with full vigour.

The BJP registered a landslide victory in Assam's rural polls, winning 219 of 397 Zilla Parishad seats and 901 of 2,192 Anchalik Panchayat constituencies, officials said.

According to Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) data, BJP ally the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) bagged 147 Anchalik Panchayat constituencies.

Modi said in a post on X, "Gratitude to the people of Assam for the unequivocal support for NDA's development agenda. Our efforts to boost Assam's progress will continue with full vigour. I would like to appreciate all NDA karyakartas who worked among the people and effectively conveyed our development agenda." National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituent the AGP bagged 23 Zilla Parishad seats while the Congress managed 37 and three were won by the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), one by Raijor Dal, and 10 by Independents, the ASEC data showed. PTI KR KR SZM SZM