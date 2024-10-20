NDA to form govt in Jharkhand: Himanta

Guwahati, Oct 20 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the next government in Jharkhand will be formed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an official function here, Sarma, the BJP's co-in-charge for Jharkhand Assembly elections, offered his best wishes to all the party candidates.

"We hope that the BJP will form the government in Jharkhand," he said.

Asked if the BJP will get an absolute majority on its own, Sarma said: "It is not my state, Jharkhand is a separate one. We are just guests there and guests can speak with limitations. Our leaders will speak there." He also said people will decide whether the party or NDA will get a majority in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly.

"However, from the people's mood that I have seen in Jharkhand, a BJP or NDA government will be formed there," he said.

Elections to the Jharkhand Assembly will be held in two phases, on November 13 and 20, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23.

The BJP, which is looking to topple the JMM-led alliance from power in Jharkhand, on Friday said it would contest the upcoming assembly polls in alliance with AJSU Party, JD(U) and LJP (Ram Vilas).

Under the seat-sharing arrangement, the saffron party will contest 68 seats, AJSU Party 10, JD(U) 2 and LJP (Ram Vilas) 1. However, a final decision will be made soon. PTI TR BDC