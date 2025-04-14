NDA to form next govt in Bihar under Nitish's leadership: Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary

Patna, Apr 14 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday asserted that the NDA will retain power in the state and form the next government "under the leadership" of JD(U) president Nitish Kumar.

The BJP leader was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function where Kumar launched 'Ambedkar Samagra Seva Abhiyan', a campaign aimed at ensuring that schemes meant for tribals and Dalits reached all the intended beneficiaries.

"Kudos to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for launching a drive on the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar that shows his deep concern for SCs and STs", said Choudhary.

He added, "As part of the campaign, officials will take stock of the implementation of 22 schemes, including Ujjwala Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. All panchayats will be covered. Remedial action will be taken wherever the benefits may not have reached all the people".

Choudhary was also asked about the controversy sparked by a statement of Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini that "under the leadership of Samrat Choudhary", the party hoped to win the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar.

The former Bihar BJP president replied, "The BJP-led NDA is running a government in the state under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. We look forward to forming the next government under his leadership".

Choudhary lambasted RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for suggesting that Saini's statement "makes it clear that the BJP will not allow Nitish to enjoy another term in office".

Choudhary said, "Tejashwi should tell us what his father and mother, who ruled Bihar for 15 years, did for the state. They could not even set up a medical college".

Incidentally, Choudhary was a minister in the cabinet of Yadav's mother Rabri Devi, who succeeded her husband Lalu Prasad, the RJD president, as the Chief Minister.

Choudhary also made light of Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi alleging that the BJP did not give a fair deal to his Hindustani Awam Morcha in last year's Lok Sabha polls.

"It is only natural for all leaders to raise the demands of their party. It will be taken care of", the BJP leader said. PTI NAC MNB