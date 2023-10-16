NDA to lay seige to Kerala Secretariat in protest against corruption in Left govt

Kochi, Oct 16 (PTI) The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Monday announced a siege to the Kerala secretariat on October 30 seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleging corruption and lack of governance in the state.

BJP state president K Surendran, who is also the state chairman of NDA told the media that the front will also hold protests across the state in coming days against the alleged corruption.

Surendran alleged that the state has become a hub of corruption.

"NDA workers will lay siege to the state Secretariat on October 30, seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Vijayan," he said.

He further alleged that the 'Kerala yatra' by the Chief Minister and the ministers was a farce.

The front meeting also held preliminary discussions on the candidature in various constituencies for the Lok Sabha elections.

Surendran said the NDA will announce the candidates much before the other two fronts. PTI RRT RRT ROH