NDA to raise ‘worsening’ law and order, tribal leader’s encounter death in J’khand Assembly

Ranchi, Aug 22 (PTI) The opposition NDA on Friday said it would intensify attack on the ruling JMM-led coalition in the Monsoon session of the Jharkhand assembly over the “worsening” law and order in the state and demand a CBI probe into the “fake” encounter of tribal leader Surya Hansda.

BJP chief whip Naveen Jaiswal called the encounter of Hansda a "cold-blooded murder" after a two-hour meeting of the legislative party members.

"Our party state president Babulal Marandi ji had constituted a seven-member fact-finding team led by former union minister Arjun Munda which had met the relatives and villagers where Surya Hansda lived. The report has been submitted to the party president.

“In no way it seems to be an encounter, and in fact it is a cold-blooded murder. The NDA would demand in the assembly that the government order a CBI probe into the incident," said Jaiswal.

Hansda, who was wanted in several criminal cases, was arrested from Nawadih village in Deoghar on August 10, and the alleged encounter took place when he was being taken to Rahadbadia Hills to recover hidden weapons. Hansda allegedly snatched a weapon from the police and fired at the policemen while attempting to flee the spot.

Jaiswal said that the BJP will raise this issue prominently both in the House and also outside the assembly till the government hands the probe to the CBI.

The BJP leader also alleged that the present government is hell-bent on ruining the education system.

"The proposal to decide the appointment of vice chancellors in universities by ministers is politicisation of education. It is a means to curb the power of the governor," said Jaiswal.

He alleged that the government is not able to properly manage the schools and wants to control universities.

"One can see the condition of the states' schools, most of which are in dilapidated conditions. In some, there are no roofs, no toilets and no teachers. In such a situation, the government should focus on the basic needs of education and not make universities a base for its politics," added Jaiswal.

He claimed that Jharkhand would not have been formed if former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had not been there.

"But now the state government is trying to erase his name and contribution, which the BJP will not tolerate and will strongly oppose it in the assembly," said Jaiswal, referring to the Hemant Soren-led Cabinet's decision in July to rename Atal Mohalla Clinic to 'Mother Teresa Advance Health Clinics'.

Atal Mohalla Clinic, launched under the Raghubar Das-led BJP government as a tribute to Vajpayee, aimed at strengthening health infrastructure in urban slums and provided free primary healthcare services-including consultations, medicines and diagnostic tests.

The problems of farmers were also discussed in the meeting and questions were raised on the government's silence on the rising price of urea and the damage to the crops due to ongoing heavy rains.

"We would demand immediate intervention of the government to control prices of urea and adequate compensation for farmers whose crops are damaged in heavy rains," said Jaiswal.

Jaiswal claimed that the Special Branch has reported that the lives of many MLAs are in danger, despite this they are not being given adequate security.

In the meeting, AJSU Party MLA from Mandu, Nirmal Mahato, alleged that while former MLAs of their party like Ram Chandra Sahi do not have a single bodyguard, ruling party's district and block presidents are enjoying this facility.

He also advocated for a complete ban on sale and purchase of liquor in the state as a fitting tribute to tribal leader and former chief minister Shibu Soren.

LJP legislator Ram Vilas, Chatra MLA Janardhan Paswan said that their party will raise the issues finalised by the NDA alliance partners in the assembly.

The NDA has 24 MLAs in the 81-member assembly. The monsoon session of the assembly will resume on Monday will continue till August 28. PTI CORR NAM NN