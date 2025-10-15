Patna: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who is touring poll-bound Bihar on Wednesday, asserted that the NDA would return to power in the state with an "overwhelming majority" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar.

Gupta, who arrived here to participate in the filing of nomination papers of some of the BJP candidates, told reporters that people of Bihar have witnessed that the pace of development in the state has picked up in the NDA rule and will vote for the ruling alliance.

"I can see that there is a spring of development in Bihar, and prosperity is overflowing everywhere. Certainly, the NDA would once again form the government with an overwhelming majority under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. I pay my respects to the land of Bihar," she said.

Several BJP candidates are expected to file their nomination papers for the upcoming assembly polls on Wednesday.

The BJP, as a constituent of the NDA, on Tuesday sprang surprises with its first list of 71 candidates for the assembly polls, denying a ticket to Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, a seven-term MLA, while fielding Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary in a direct election after over a decade.

Health and Law Minister Mangal Pandey, a member of the legislative council, has also been fielded by the party for the assembly polls.

While Choudhary, who had last won an assembly election from Parbatta in 2010 on an RJD ticket, has been fielded from adjoining Tarapur, Pandey has been named the BJP candidate from Siwan.

Notably, both Choudhary and Pandey are former state BJP presidents, and so is Yadav, who has been replaced in Patna Sahib with Sanjay Kumar Gupta, a low-key state secretary of the party.