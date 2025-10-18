NDA to return to power in Bihar with record majority: BJP

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday claimed "lack of coordination and infight" in the opposition grand alliance in Bihar, and asserted the ruling NDA will return to power with a record majority in the upcoming state Assembly polls under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

In a post on X, BJP MP and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said. “In the NDA, not only has the seat allocation for all 243 seats been done with mutual consensus, but nominations have also been filed, and over 80 public rallies have already been held.

“On the other hand, in the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance), neither the leader (of the alliance) has been decided, nor the seats (share), nor is there any coordination among them.” They are fighting among themselves and levelling allegations against each other, he added.

Baluni claimed that the NDA alliance is far ahead of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in Bihar.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the NDA is set to form the government again with a record-breaking majority,” the BJP leader said.

“The people of Bihar are well aware of the reality of the RJD-Congress. They have rejected the 'Mahagathbandhan'. Under the leadership of the prime minister, Bihar has embarked on the path of development,” he added. PTI PK MNK MNK